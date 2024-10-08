One of the biggest storylines in the NFL right is now Davante Adams and his looming future. Adams started the season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he wants to be traded. Now, the question is where? Everyone is wondering where the star wide receiver is going to end up as he clearly wants to go somewhere where he can win. Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel discussed the situation on The Scoop podcast, they had some interesting intel.

Dianna Russini had a lot of interesting things to say about the topic, and one thing that she mentioned is that the Raiders want to get this done quickly.

“I have intel that tells me, people that are in the know, that this thing is moving, and the Raiders want it to move,” Dianna Russini said on the show. “The Raiders want it to move.”

Chase Daniel brought up an interesting question eluding to the New York Jets and their potential interest. He didn't come right out and say the Jets, but Russini did.

Chase Daniel: “Are we waiting on a certain team to get back from London and get there pieces together?”

Dianna Russini: “They are back, they’re home. The New York Jets are home.”

The Raiders don't want any part of Davante Adams' salary

Another thing that Dianna Russini mentioned in terms of the looming Davante Adams trade is that the Raiders don't want to take on any of Adams' salary.

“Here’s what I could tell you about the Raiders at this point,” Russini added. “They don’t even want to take on some of the salary. They’re looking for a clean sweep here, you’re going to pay this.”

Lastly, one other team that has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Adams is the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately for the Bills, Russini doesn't think that they are in the financial spot to make a move like this right now.

“I don’t think that the Bills have the financials right now to get this done,” Russini said. “I think they’re going to try. Brandon Beane is a really good general manager who’s got a really good sense so we’ll see.”

Another thing to keep in mind about the Jets is that the team did just fire head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday morning. However, the team is still expected to pursue Adams. Before spending the last two seasons in Las Vegas, Adams was with the Green Bay Packers for eight years. He was Aaron Rodgers' go-to guy, and we could see that connection come to the Big Apple.