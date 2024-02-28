Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Bears are coming off of what was a horrible season for the most part in 2023, in which the team was one of the last winless teams remaining and Eberflus saw his name thrown around the “which coach will be fired next?” rumor mill on more than one occasion.
This offseason, speculation has run rampant as to what the Bears will opt to do with the number one overall pick that they own, and how that pertains to current starting quarterback Justin Fields, who has been up and down in his Bears tenure. Recently, Eberflus broke down what he looks for in a franchise QB.
“I look at situations. I look at the guys that can operate third down, two-minute and the end of the game situations. To me that’s a separator. And then you look at toughness. Toughness for a quarterback really is about the mental toughness to be able to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball, and also to have the discernment to be able to move out of the pocket and create when it’s necessary. They come in all different shapes and sizes. It’s always been fun to evaluate those,” said Eberflus, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
The NFL Draft is set to take place in April.