Byron Jones of the Miami Dolphins has said that the injuries he’s suffered over the years and the subsequent medical care he has received have left him in a position where he can’t run or jump. However, the 30-year-old cornerback has not issued a retirement statement yet.

Dolphins CB Byron Jones is not retiring, a source tells me — but he did offer words of caution to the 2023 draft class today, his first comments on his injury situation since undergoing Achilles surgery last March https://t.co/cHHesR3rxC — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 25, 2023

The expectations are that Jones will be cut with a post-June 1 designation, but that is not official. Additionally, there have been no statements from Jones indicating that he will be retiring or filing a lawsuit against the NFL because of those injuries.

Jones issued a series of tweets on his condition that are quite shocking. While they could lead to retirement, a law suit or both, those options have not been executed at this point. However, his tweets shed quite a bit of light on what life can be like for an NFL player.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee,” Jones said. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Byron Jones is a seven-year NFL veteran and he has played the last two years with the Dolphins after playing the first five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a Pro Bowl performer following the 2018 season.

Jones played and started in 16 games in 2022, and he recorded 58 tackles and 10 passes defensed. He did not have an interception, a forced fumble or a fumble recovery for Miami.