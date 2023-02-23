USC Trojans star quarterback Caleb Williams made Miami Dolphins fans excited, but admitting that is one team he would want to play for. Miami Wide receiver Tyreek Hill even liked Caleb’s remarks, igniting some more hype in the fanbase. A day after Caleb’ Williams’ comments, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki tweeted a hilarious response and asked a question that all fans are wondering regarding his future with the organization:

“Caleb, they tell you i’m staying with the Dolphins through 2024? I’m just trying to figure out what I should do with my condo lease…”

Mike Gesicki’s future has been a talking point in Miami for the last couple of seasons. In 2022, they placed the franchise tag on him, although Gesickihoped to land a more significant deal. Gesicki’s name even floated around in trade rumors at the deadline in October, although he stayed put.

This past season wasn’t too impressive for Gesicki from a statistics standpoint. He finished with 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns. Gesicki’s receiving yards and catches were the lowest since his rookie season, and it has a lot to do with the emergence of a star WR duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If the Dolphins can’t agree to a deal with Mike Gesicki, he will be one of the top tight ends on the free agent market alongside Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, and he should have plenty of suitors. All Gesicki wants are answers, but it might take time for everything to come to fruition.