The Miami Dolphins reportedly made an exploratory call to the Las Vegas Raiders regarding a trade for running back Josh Jacobs, but the talks did not go far, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

The Raiders have told teams that they do not plan to trade Josh Jacobs, according to Wolfe. The Dolphins have interest in the elite running back trade market, including Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but only up to a certain point.

The Colts have given Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and he has until Tuesday to do so. It will be interesting to see if a deal can get done.

The Dolphins have been rumored to have interest in multiple star running backs this offseason. The first one was Dalvin Cook, who signed with the New York Jets. It was reported that the Dolphins were not greatly interested in Dalvin Cook beyond a cheap deal, and were not worried about him landing with the Jets.

Both Jacobs and Taylor would be bigger gets than Cook, as they are the rushing leaders from the last two seasons. Taylor struggled with injuries in the 2022 season, but is still viewed as a top running back in the league. Jacobs is coming off of the best season in his career.

The Dolphins have plenty of weapons, headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Adding a star running back like Jacobs or Taylor would give them arguably the best skill position group in the league. However, it does not seem that the Dolphins are desperate to add either player.