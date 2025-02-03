Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota did not live up to his status as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but he has still carved out a role for himself during the last 10 years. The 31-year-old is a valuable backup quarterback option entering free agency after playing behind stellar rookie Jayden Daniels on the Washington Commanders this past season.

Daniels highlighted Mariota's mentorship, crediting the man with instilling confidence in him during his inaugural NFL campaign. Beyond his veteran presence, the former Oregon Ducks star and national champion runner-up is a solid insurance option for teams that own uncertain or injury-prone QB rooms.

While appearing on Monday's episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Adam Schefter named two possible destinations for Mariota. “There could be a little bit of interest in Marcus Mariota between the Raiders and Dolphins,” the ESPN NFL insider said. “He's gonna have some interesting choices this offseason.”

Marcus Mariota still has something to offer

Schefter cited Mariota's relationships with members of each team as reasons why he might consider signing with either Las Vegas or Miami in free agency. The three-time Fist-Team Pac-12 selection played for new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in Eugene and is thus a logical choice to potentially act as a bridge to a long-term quarterback candidate. Perhaps he could challenge Aidan O'Connell for the starting job at training camp.

One must also not rule out the Dolphins as a favorable suitor. Mariota is good friends with fellow Hawaiian Tua Tagovailoa and could welcome the opportunity to stand behind him on the depth chart. Moreover, the Dolphins can use him. Tagovailoa's most recent concussion issues raise questions that obviously transcend the field, but his injury risk does require football-related action to be taken.

A lack of viable backup signal-callers might have ultimately cost Miami the final AFC Wild Card slot in 2024-25. Although Mariota's numbers will not knock anyone's socks off, he did complete more than 77 percent of his pass attempts while throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns in three games for the Commanders.

He continues to make the most of his NFL situation, and figures to generate plenty of interest this March.