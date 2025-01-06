Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels joined an exclusive club after his Pro Bowl selection. However, it came as no surprise to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. The former No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had some high praise about the rookie quarterback following their Week 18 win.

“I think the sky is the limit for him,” Mariota said.

His teammate had a historic rookie season. The former Heisman Trophy winner balled out after being taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a 69% completion percentage, among various other impressive statistics.

Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns. His legitimate dual-threat ability made it possible for the Commanders to make the playoffs.

The 12-5 record placed them in a Wild Card spot. It's the first time that Washington has made the playoffs since the 2020-21 season with Taylor Heinecke playing quarterback.

A rookie leading a team to the playoffs after a rough 2023-24 season is almost unheard of. If you're Daniels, though, then it was entirely possible. They lock up the No. 4 seed and will host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Marcus Mariota sees the Commanders' future bright with Jayden Daniels

While the passing and rushing numbers took everyone's attention, one statistic in particular stood out. His efficiency. He completed 69% of his passes. For a rookie, that's unheard of, but it puts him in unique territory.

Daniels was sixth in completion percentage. He was ahead of Pro Bowl quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. Furthermore, he unlocked a swagger that the Commanders fanbase hasn't seen in a long time.

That, combined with new coaching and management, has been the perfect recipe for success. Still, they'll have their work cut out for them against an experienced Packers team.

Although they're a young team, they already have playoff experience. Green Bay thrashed the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 Wild Card round, thanks to Jordan Love performing at an All-Pro level. After all, Daniels was curiously benched in the season finale.

The same could happen with Daniels in the Wild Card. Regardless of what happens, this season has been a positive step for the Commanders. They have their future quarterback, who is already reaching superstar status.

Mariota's comments are a sentiment of how his teammates feel about Daniels. The next test will come against the Packers in the Wild Card round. Until then, the praise and adoration of the rookie's success will continue.