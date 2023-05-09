The NFL schedule release will take place on Thursday, May 11, and usually there are leaks that happen ahead of time. This year, Donna Kelce is taking part in the leaks on her Facebook page, as she commented on when the rematch of Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take place.

“Chiefs plays Eagles week 2 in Arrowhead,” Donna Kelce commented on her Facebook post, via @NerdingOnNFL.

It looks like the matchup between Donna’s sons Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce will take place in week 2, according to Donna. Given that she has sources with both teams, it would be a surprise if the Super Bowl 57 rematch between Jason Kelce’s Eagles and Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce made that comment on a post she made about the Chiefs playing in Germany, potentially against the Chicago Bears. There has been a lot of talk about that being the matchup for the Chiefs in Germany, but Peter King of NBC recently came out and said that is unlikely. Donna Kelce also said that the Chiefs will likely play in Germany again in 2024 against the Carolina Panthers, and King also casted doubt on that report.

The Chiefs will give up one home game in the 2023 season to play in Germany, but King reported that the Chiefs requested to keep the game against the Bears in Kansas City. The 2024 game in question is a home game for the Panthers, so it remains to be seen if that will be the matchup.