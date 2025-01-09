As the early stages of the offseason ramps up for the franchises that missed the 2024-25 NFL playoffs, and speculation continues over the recent head coaching vacancies, the Las Vegas Raiders are the latest to snag the spotlight.

The franchise parted ways with Antonio Pierce on Tuesday, following the head coach's 4-13 finish in his first full year. Following the departure of Pierce, the Raiders will likely be finding a replacement candidate very soon. Former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has emerged as a fitting option, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“These are all valid questions, which is why I could see Vegas targeting culture-builders for interviews,” Fowler said. “I was told not to sleep on Pete Carroll's potential involvement. Reports implicated Bill Belichick, whose buyout at North Carolina is $10 million, as a person of interest via the Brady connection. I'll believe that when I see it, though.”

Carroll, who has been tied to the Chicago Bears, and in consideration to take over after the organization fired Matt Eberflus after Thanksgiving, could potentially throw his name in the hat for the Raiders job. However, teams still appear to be smack dab in the interview process, so it's still a tad early to tell who the true frontrunners are for each destination.

Raiders' coaching fit with Pete Carroll