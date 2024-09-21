With his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, many consider Kendrick Lamar to have decisively defeated Drake.

The rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar shaped pop culture during the summer, as both artists took jabs at each other in multiple tracks.

In recent months, the two artists have mostly distanced themselves from one another, with many viewing Lamar as the victor after achieving a No. 1 hit with “Not Like Us.”

Lamar brought that momentum to the Super Bowl halftime show, set to take place in New Orleans next year. Some have speculated that his selection is part of the ongoing rivalry, interpreting it as a signal that the public has deemed him the victor in their feud.

The 17-time Grammy winner revealed that he is set to perform at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.

Steve Stoute confirming that Drake turned down the Super Bowl

On “The Pivot” podcast, music executive Steve Stoute disclosed that Drake was the artist who turned down the opportunity to perform at this season's Super Bowl.

“I will confirm: Drake was offered the Super Bowl twice. Drake did turn down the Super Bowl twice,” Stoute revealed.

Drake stands as one of the most influential artists today, boasting an average of 76.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Given his chart-topping tracks like “Hotline Bling,” “God’s Plan,” “Passionfruit,” and “One Dance,” it’s clear why he received an invitation to perform.

“And I'm sure if Drake would have said yes, he would have brought Lil Wayne out at some point, right? He probably would have brought out Nicki (Minaj),” he continued.

Lil Wayne, a native of New Orleans, expressed disappointment at not being selected to perform at the halftime show in his hometown. Given that Drake is one of Wayne's protégés, it's likely he would have included his mentor had he accepted the invitation to perform.

Turning down the offer is huge especially since the Super Bowl is one of the most-viewed events worldwide. According to Nielsen and Adobe, last year's game had an average viewership of 123.7 million across all platforms.

The reason behind Drake's decision to decline remains unclear, as Stoute offered limited details. “He didn't want to do it,” Stoute stated.

Jay-Z choosing Kendrick Lamar

Stoute pointed out that Jay-Z and Roc Nation are responsible for selecting the artists for the Super Bowl. He praised Jay-Z for choosing not to perform himself, allowing others the chance to take the stage.

“He's not even being selfish about it for himself. He's making a decision on what he thinks the best performance is at the right time,” Stoute said about Jay-Z.

The Compton rapper navigated a crazy year fueled by his feud with Drake, culminating in the biting diss track “Not Like Us.” Some speculate that Kendrick earned this Super Bowl spot due to his recent successes and the series of diss tracks tied to the rivalry. However, Jay-Z, serving as the NFL's music strategist, clarified the reasons for selecting Kendrick in a statement.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for Hip-Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” said Jay-Z.

Lamar will take the Super Bowl stage for the second time next year, having previously performed during Super Bowl LVI in his hometown of Los Angeles.

This time, Kendrick Lamar will headline the show, but he’s expected to invite special guests, as is customary in recent performances. While it’s highly unlikely that Drake will be among them, the two do share collaborations. If they were to reconcile and perform together, it would undoubtedly break the internet and be one of the year’s most talked-about events.