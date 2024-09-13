Lil Wayne recently opened up about the emotional impact of not getting selected as the Super Bowl Halftime show headliner, admitting that the news “broke” him. In a heartfelt video shared on September 13, Wayne, visibly emotional, addressed his fans and supporters with a candid message of gratitude and introspection, per Variety.

“First of all, I want to say forgive me for the delay,” Wayne began. “I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking.” The New Orleans native thanked his supporters for their unwavering encouragement, revealing that their words and support helped him cope with the disappointment.

Wayne acknowledged the pain of not securing the coveted spot, reflecting on how unprepared he turned to be. “I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, and so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot,” he confessed. The rapper attributed part of his anguish to self-blame, feeling that he had mentally positioned himself for the opportunity prematurely.

Despite his heartache, Wayne expressed deep appreciation for his fans, peers, and family. “Y’all are f-cking amazing,” he said. “It made me feel like sht, not getting this opportunity, and when I felt like sht, you guys reminded me that I ain’t sh*t without y’all… and that’s an amazing reality.”

Kendrick Lamar Selections Sparks Rage

Wayne’s video comes in the wake of Kendrick Lamar's headlining announcement for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show. The choice sparked a significant reaction online, with many expressing their disappointment that Wayne was not selected. Notable figures, including Nicki Minaj and various fans, have voiced their opinions on the matter, highlighting Wayne’s extensive influence and legacy in the music industry.

The decision to feature Lamar, a contemporary of Wayne and currently one of the most influential rappers in the world, has stirred debate, especially given Wayne’s long-standing impact on hip-hop and his ties to New Orleans. Lamar’s recent feud with Drake, Wayne's mentee, has only added to the controversy surrounding the selection.

Selection Process

The process for choosing Super Bowl Halftime performers involves multiple parties, including the NFL, Roc Nation, and the host city. While Jay-Z’s Roc Nation grabs association with the final decision, reports are that the host city also plays a significant role in the selection, adding complexity to the debate.

In the midst of the uproar, Wayne’s emotional response highlights the deep connection he feels to the Super Bowl stage and the support he has received from his community. “I’m just trying to put me back together,” he said. “But my God, have you all helped me.”

The Super Bowl Halftime show, a platform known for its high-profile performances, continues to be a significant milestone in an artist’s career, and Wayne’s candid message underscores the personal impact such opportunities hold for performers.