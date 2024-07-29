Former 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley has retired from the league following his release from the Dallas Cowboys. The ex-Ohio State star was picked 24th overall by the Oakland Raiders in a surprise move. During his tenure in the league, Conley also played for the Houston Texans.

“Update to this: Gareon Conley, cut by the #Cowboys today, is planning to retire from the NFL,” reported MySportsUpdate's Ari Meirov on Sunday.

Ex-Ohio State standout Gareon Conley played in two pro leagues

After two and a half seasons with the Raiders, Conley was traded to the Houston Texans in a midseason swap. Unfortunately, his tenure there was mostly wiped out due to injury. This led to the former Buckeye bouncing around the XFL and UFL for a couple of seasons before making his NFL return. The Cowboys signed him in June, yet the cornerback requested his release Sunday, which the Dallas front office granted.

It's never easy to see a draft pick fail to make an impact in the league, but it hurts just a little more when the pick in question is your team's first-round pick. The news of Conley's retirement must have hit Raiders fans a little harder than most. It's well known that Buckeyes supporters have the backs of their former players, and Conley is no exception. Still, Conley felt was the right course of action. Better to pull the trigger now so the team can have more time to select your replacement rather than prolong the inevitable.

Conley retirement makes sense due to Dallas defensive back depth

Based on some of the most recent depth charts, Conley would have been a third-string option at best for the Cowboys. Based on his salary, he probably surmised that he would be released at some point. So why not go ahead and try to retire now instead of dragging it out? By leaving his pro career behind now, he has plenty of time to work in his next chosen career field, hopefully coaching.

The Cowboys have a deep defensive unit highlighted by stars like edge rusher Micah Parsons and cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. By letting Conley retire now, it gives them more time to find out if a potential replacement for him is on the roster. Based on his on-field performance, don't be surprised if he decides to get into coaching. In fact, Ohio State football, his alma mater, seems to always have a spot available for talented alums.