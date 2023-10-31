The New England Patriots have been a mess to start the 2023 season, limping out to a 2-6 record through their first eight games of the season. As a result, they are expected to operate as sellers ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline, and one name that is garnering a bit of interest with just a few hours before the deadline approaches is Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was signed this offseason to work behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the Patriots backfield, but he's surprisingly been more effective than Stevenson for much of the season to this point (67 CAR, 260 YDS, 2 TD, 13 REC, 59 YDS). With Elliott looking like a strong secondary running back, teams in need of more help at that spot have been calling New England to see if they'd be willing to move Elliott.

Sources: RB-needy teams have reached out to the #Patriots about the availability of RB Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott will be a free agent again after this season. The 2x All-Pro has 260 yards and 2 TDs this year. @BleacherReport — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 31, 2023

Running backs have been injured quite a bit this season, so having depth at the position helps. That's why Elliott is such a valuable commodity, as he's been working well in tandem with Stevenson, but he's also been playing well enough to hold down the fort as a starter if needed as well.

Whether or not Elliott ends up getting dealt remains to be seen, as Bill Belichick may not want to deal many players as he tries to keep the Pats competitive. But it's clear New England needs to rebuild their roster, and flipping Elliott for a Day 3 pick wouldn't be a bad idea. Time is running out for teams to make a move for Ezekiel Elliott, but it looks like there's a real chance he could be on a new team by the end of the day.