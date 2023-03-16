Following seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, it appears that Ezekiel Elliott is set to depart from the franchise.

With the Cowboys looking to create cap space, the team is reportdelty releasing the vetearn running back. If Ezekiel Elliott is desginated as a pre June-1 release, the Cowboys will free up $4,860,000 in cap space, but will take on $11,860,000 in dead cap.

The more likely option is that the team desginated Ezekiel Elliott as a poist June-1 release. By doing this, they would free up $10,090,000 in cap space, but would take on a dead cap of $5,820,000 in 2023, and $6,040,000 in 2024. If this is the route that the two sides agree too, Elliott will still be able to sign with a new team prior to June first.

With Ezekiel Elliott set to hit the open market, many have questioned what sort of options he could have. Some have linked the veteran running back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while other’s have speculated that he could return to Dallas. But according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it appears that a return to the Cowboys is unlikely.

“It’s possible that Elliott could return to the Cowboys. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the chances of that currently happening are “slim.”” wrote Florio.

Florio then proved insight on what Ezekiel Elliott could be looking for in his new team.

“Winning is a major priority for him, we’re told, which would likely narrow the field to the clearest of contenders. Scheme, system, and emphasis on run game also will be important to him.”

While injuries have impacted Ezekiel Elliott in recent seasons, he has still found success on the field. For a championship caliber team looking to round out their roster, he could be the perfect addition. With the running back market not yet very active, Elliott could have time to figure out his next move.