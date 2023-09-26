The Dallas Cowboys are back to the drawing board after a surprising Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. While Dallas' defense has made all the storylines for their dominance over the first two games and an uncharacteristic let-up against Arizona's lowly offense, the Cowboys' offense has sputtered at times.

The most glaring statistic is Dallas' red zone efficiency. The Cowboys have scored a touchdown on 40% of their red zone attempts, tied for the fourth-lowest total in the NFL through three weeks. 20 teams scored a touchdown on more than half of their red zone drives so far.

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III said that the Cowboys are missing the big-bodied presence of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who Dallas released during the offseason after seven seasons with the team. Elliott scored 32 touchdowns for the Cowboys from 2020-2022, all of them coming in the red zone.

Griffin went a step further, suggesting the Cowboys fix the problem by trading for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The 6-6 Pitts was considered one of the stars of the 2021 NFL Draft and had a solid rookie season, but his production has not followed suit over this season and last. He has nine catches for 100 yards in three games this year after grabbing 28 catches in 10 games in 2022.

The Cowboys have plenty of reliable pass-catchers at their disposal, led by two-time Pro Bowler Ceedee Lamb. Robert Griffin III thinks they can benefit from upgrading at the tight end position, but would the Falcons be willing to deal Kyle Pitts?