The Panthers' beleaguered first year coach appears to be given some clemency after rumors speculated he was on his way out.

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich, who was previously believed to be halfway out the door, may be spared from the axe until the season ends. The news comes from a report by Mike Garafolo on The Insiders on NFL Game Day. You can catch Garafolo's comments on the Panthers coaching situation here in a video posted by co-host Ian Rapoport:

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #Rams RB Kyren Williams will be the lead back; #Panthers coach Frank Reich’s future likely to be evaluated after the season; The #Commanders hoped to stabilized things by firing DC Jack Del Rio. pic.twitter.com/oLMxYJevBy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2023

The Panthers hired the offensive-minded Reich this past January in the hope he'd accelerate the development of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, but the results haven't come to fruition. Reich and Young's first season in Carolina has been a disaster. They enter today's game against the Tennesee Titans with an NFL-worst 1-9 record. The Panthers' 16 passing touchdowns are tied for 30th in the NFL. Only the New York Jets (15) and Pittsburgh Steelers (12) have fewer.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who the team selected with the first overall pick out of the University of Alabama in the 2023 NFL draft, has had a difficult transition to the NFL. Bryce has completed 198-of-319 passes (62.1%), accumulating a passer rating of 74.7 that ranks 29th among NFL quarterbacks this season. Young's eight interceptions are tied for fifth most in the league this season.

To make matters worse, the Panthers traded their upcoming first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears in a package to acquire Bryce Young. If the season were to end today, the Panthers wouldn't make their first selection until the 33rd pick of the draft, which would be the first pick of Round 2.