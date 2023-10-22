The New York Giants had a lot of reasons for optimism entering the 2023 campaign after they made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year, but with a 1-5 record through six games, it's safe to say things haven't gone as expected for the Giants to this point. With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, that has led some folks to wonder whether or not Saquon Barkley could be on the move.

Barkley and the Giants had quite the contract dispute this offseason that was eventually resolved with him signing a one-year deal, but with the Giants completely faltering, it could make sense to move on from Barkley and pick up some draft capital in the process. However, it sounds like that isn't their train of thought, and Barkley will be staying put in New York despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

“One player who won't be traded is Saquon Barkley, sources tell NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. The Giants have no plans to engage in any trade conversations centered around their franchise back. In a tough season, dealing players on expiring deals (Parris Campbell would be one) would make sense. But it doesn't appear Barkley is going anywhere.” – Ian Rapoport, NFL.com

Should the Giants hold onto Saquon Barkley?

Barkley has only played in three games this season after picking up an ankle injury in New York's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but when he's played, he's been his usual self out of the backfield for the Giants (53 CAR, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 13 REC, 46 YDS, 1 TD). Barkley is clearly one of the best running backs in the league, and he could draw a decent return if the Giants decided to move on from him.

The problem is that the running back market in the NFL is extremely low, and Barkley still needs a long-term contract after signing a placeholder deal for the 2023 campaign. Even if the Giants wanted to move Barkley, they likely wouldn't be able to find another team that meets their asking price, so while it makes sense in concept, New York is likely making the right call in shutting down trade talks for Barkley.