After a surprising 2022 campaign that resulted in a road Playoff win in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs, things have swung the other way for the 2023 New York Giants. At the moment, their injury report reads like a receipt from CVS. You name a Giants player, they've probably been on the Injury Report at some point this season. Daniel Jones? Still recovering from a neck injury. Saquon Barkley? Already missed three games. The entire offensive line? Decimated to the point that there's a very real chance that if you're a 300-pound man living in either New York or New Jersey, you may soon be receiving a call from Brian Daboll to become an offensive lineman for the Giants. That's practically what happened with Justin Pugh.

New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux is the latest name to pop up on the injury report, and it's not good news. Lemieux suffered a torn biceps during Wednesday's practice, landing him on the IR, according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

Shane Lemieux joins Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz, Matt Peart, and Mark Glowinski as Giants linemen who have been banged up this year. It's no wonder the Giants find themselves 1-5 after an unexpected 5-1 start through six games last season.

Brian Daboll was named the NFL's Coach of the Year for the 2022 season, but if the Giants have any shot of turning their season around, Daboll is going to reach an even higher level than he did last year. The Giants schedule eases up a bit over the next month or so, but the G-Men may be in too deep of a hole to dig out of. And without all of those big bodies along the offensive line able to help with the digging, it may take much longer than they can afford.