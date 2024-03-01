The New York Giants finished just 6-11 last season, good for third place in the four team NFC East, and now speculation has focused on the future and current mood of star running back Saquon Barkley. According to the NFL rumor mill, Barkley's reps have met with Giants officials at a time when many are wondering what the future may hold.
Recently, General Manager Joe Schoen gave an update in regards to the possibility of slapping a franchise tag on the former Penn State star. He also revealed his thoughts on whether he wants Barkley to stay with the team or not.
With the NFL's offseason heating up, the rumor mill has stated that Barkley's reps met with Giants officials at the NFL Draft Combine.
Rumor: ‘Good' Meeting Held with Barkley Reps in Indianapolis
Reporter Josina Anderson stated that a meeting was held in a Twitter post, according to an anonymous source.
Anderson stated that many potential situations are in the works as the Giants have ‘multiple options' for bringing the star running back back.
I’m told the #Giants and RB Saquon Barkley’s representatives had a ‘good (initial) meeting’ on Wednesday at the Scouting Combine, per source.
My understanding is, the team remains open to multiple options, including memorializing Barkley's potential legacy as a NY Giant,…
— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 29, 2024
Fans had mixed takes on Anderson's rhetoric.
“Not even trolling what legacy are we talking about here?”
“This relationship just needs to end,” another fan said.
“Saquon is a great person and teammate and definitely a bright spot the last 5 years but unfortunately injuries have held him back since his rookie year. He’s not worth the money he wants at least for this version of the Giants,” another fan added.
Giants Mock Drafts in the Crosshairs
The Giants select sixth overall in April's NFL Draft and have the potential to draft a franchise player.
Washington Huskies star receiver Rome Odunze is the latest in a long line of players projected to be taken at the position according to CBS Sports.
The Giants also may be in the market for a quarterback to provide competition for incumbent QB Daniel Jones. Jones has led the Giants to the playoffs and shown flashes of potential but many fans are skeptical about his ability to lead the team to the Super Bowl, whether Barkley is healthy and playing well or not.