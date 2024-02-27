The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley didn’t see eye-to-eye on the running back’s contract last offseason, and the team used the franchise tag on him before agreeing on a one-year deal. After that debacle, the general consensus was that general manager Joe Schoen wouldn’t tag the star RB again, but at the NFL combine, the exec said anything is possible.
“I wouldn’t say his value has changed, especially to the organization,” Schoen said on Tuesday, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s a captain, he’s a leader, he’s a hard worker. I think the world of Saquon, and I still think he can play… I wouldn't say the franchise tag is off the table.”
Saquon Barkley likely doesn’t want to hear the words franchise tag mentioned right now, as the 27-year-old is looking for a long-term contract. However, despite the RB’s checkered injury history, he is still the team’s best offensive weapon by far.
Franchising Barkley again would cost the team around $12 million for one season, which is not a bad deal for a player of Saquon’s caliber. It would also give Joe Schoen and the Giants cap flexibility moving forward, as this is a crucial year for the direction of the organization.
With quarterback Daniel Jones clocking in with a $47 million cap hit coming off a major neck injury, this is a make-or-break year for the team. If it doesn’t work out in 2024, a major rebuild may be in order, and Barkley on a one-year pact would help with that situation.