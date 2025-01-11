College football fans are eager to see to what a Deion Sanders-led Colorado team looks like without top stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter playing next season. Well, they might not get their chance. True to his nickname, Prime Time could have his eye on the Entertainment Capital of the World. “He has a very strong interest” in the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Since his son is likely a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Raiders are presently slotted in the No. 6 spot, Sanders' reported interest is quite eye-opening. He has stated that he would only jump to the NFL to coach sons Shedeur and Shilo. Would Mark Davis consider trading up to select the Buffaloes star quarterback, thereby accommodating his hypothetical new HC?

Deion Sanders could be the galvanizing force the Raiders desire

After reading this latest report, many fans are probably already preparing for this exact scenario. It takes two to tango, though. It is unknown where the Raiders stand on Sanders as a head coaching candidate. They have interviewed coordinators Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn and Steve Spagnuolo and are set to meet with Pete Carroll and Robert Saleh regarding the position.

The list is already piling up, but one would have to assume that if the Hall of Fame defensive back wants to make his case, he will get the opportunity to do so. Sanders took over a moribund Colorado team that had just one win the previous season and turned Boulder into a sought-after destination. He was not merely a flashy name, however. The Buffaloes claimed four victories in 2023 before earning a notable 9-4 record during the 2024-25 campaign.

Las Vegas desperately covets a culture changer, and there is no denying that Colorado is a vastly different program than the one Deion Sanders agreed to helm in December of 2022. The Folsom Faithful would be crushed to lose such an invigorating presence, but they also know that this wild ride has a timer attached to it. The question is, though, can it tick a little longer?

The NFL coaching carousel just got much more intriguing.