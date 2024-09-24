Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn't even been removed from the NFL sidelines for a calendar year, and rumors are already flying about his return. The six-time Super Bowl champion is currently linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 0-3 start.

Belichick is close with Jaguars ownership, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“They're just a sneaky one with [Bill] Belichick for me. Tony Khan has a really strong relationship with Bill Belichick, Shad's son Tony,” Breer revealed. “To the point where, when they hired Doug Marrone as full-time and removed the interim tag in 2017, that was largely on the advice of Bill Belichick to do it. So Bill's had the ear of ownership in that place for awhile now, and I just wonder if that's not rattling around in the heads of ownership there now, especially when you're renovating your stadium.”

While current head coach Doug Pederson defeated Belichick's Patriots with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, he hasn't seen the same heights in Jacksonville. The 56-year-old led the Jaguars to the AFC Divisional round in 2022 before going 9-8 last year. While that's not a bad start, Jacksonville's been alarmingly bad in 2024.

“You've got sponsorships to sell, you've got suites to sell, all of that stuff. Do you need some more credibility? There's some things that line up there where I wouldn't totally rule out that as a viable possibility for Belichick in 2025. And he does have a place right down the street,” Breer continued.

Is Belichick-to-the-Jaguars a feasible possibility?

Bill Belichick may be better as an advisor for the Jaguars

While Belichick may have the most prolific coaching record in NFL history, he may not be the antidote that Jacksonville needs. The 72-year-old's old-school, defensive brand of ball may be timeless to some degree, but Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could use an offensive coach to help him regain confidence in his mechanics and decision-making.

However, Jacksonville could pitch its head-coaching job as a revenge moment for Belichick, via FS1's Nick Wright.

“I'm asking the Jacksonville Jaguars to fire Doug Pederson and immediately as of that day hire Belichick. Tell Belichick ‘you know what Bill…you can be the one to tell Doug he's fired,'” Wright said. “‘He beat you in the Super Bowl, I'm sure you have a little wanna-get-back from that,' and let him take over.”

Regardless, Belichick is unlikely to coach in 2024, as he's just settling into his retirement phase.