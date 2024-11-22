After the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and offered him one of the largest contracts in NFL history, including $230 million guaranteed, the team wasn't seemingly worried about the legal issues or potential regressing surrounding their new quarterback. And while his performance on the field has been lackluster, to say the least, it doesn't appear as though the Browns can let him go anytime soon, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, regardless of rumors that might indicate otherwise.

“[Deshaun Watson]'s probably not going to be healthy in the spring, so the overwhelming likelihood is that he will be on the roster in 2025,” Breer said ahead of the Browns' Thursday night matchup. “But, the Browns' approach to filling that quarterback room will in all likelihood be different. I'm told that rather than looking to build him up with what's around him the way they have the last couple of years, they're going to look to put competition in the quarterback room, either through the draft or free agency.”

Before making his first start with the Browns in 2022, Watson last started in the 2020 season, leading the Houston Texans to a 4-12 record, throwing for over 4,500 yards and 33 touchdowns. However, due to off-the-field issues regarding the former 12th overall selection in 2017, Watson would be held out of the 2021 season and the first 11 games of 2022.

Browns' QB Deshaun Watson expected to return in 2025

After missing back-to-back seasons due to injuries and legal issues, Watson suffered another season-ending injury in 2024, forcing him to miss the rest of the year after starting in seven games. Watson led the Browns to a 1-6 record in 2024, completing 63.4% of passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding a touchdown with his legs.

Not only has his performance on the field been lackluster since joining the team in 2022, but his contract makes this mess even messier. Watson's five-year, $230 million contract is fully guaranteed, meaning the Browns owe him $92 million over the new two seasons.

From the start, this move was confusing for Cleveland. Watson was facing legal issues that were likely to keep him off the field in 2022— which they did— yet the Browns were still comfortable offering him the fully guaranteed contract.

Now, as the team looks for answers moving forward, it appears they're sticking with Watson in 2025. But, from Breer's report, it seems as though the team will be adding more quarterback competition, making Watson earn his spot back as the team's starter.

The common phrase is that iron sharpens iron, and for the Browns' sake, they're hopeful the quarterback they bring in can help Watson return to playing like a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

If not, it could be a long couple of years for the Browns and their accounting department.