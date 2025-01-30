The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Jacksonville finished the season 4-13, which earned them the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the Jaguars are transitioning into offseason mode and trying to find ways to improve their roster. They may already have their eyes set on one upcoming free agent.

One recent article from ESPN ranks the top 50 NFL free agents ahead of free agency in March. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes that the Jaguars could make a play at one Lions defender who is a Super Bowl champion.

Fowler connected Jacksonville with Lions CB Carlton Davis III. The veteran cornerback will start the 2025 season at 28 years old. He spent most of his career in Tampa Bay, where he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady.

Fowler explained why the Jaguars may be interested in him.

“Some teams have Davis as the No. 2 corner in the class,” Fowler wrote. “Watch for Jacksonville to potentially make a move here. The Jaguars likely won't be huge spenders in free agency, but they want to fortify their secondary.”

Davis III played well in Detroit in 2024, participating in 13 games before breaking his jaw and landing on injured reserve. He is a willing tackler who can excel in both man and zone coverage. Davis III is a disruptive cornerback who has forced 11 interceptions and 68 passes defensed in this seven-year career.

Jacksonville was expected to draft a cornerback in the first round of last year's draft. It would not be surprising to see them sign a cornerback during free agency.

Jaguars may look to Bears assistant to fill vacant GM role

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently revealed one name who is a contender for Jacksonville's vacant general manager position.

“Here is a name that we need to have on our radar. I’m not saying he gets the job but I will say he’s going to be in contention for the job. The Bears Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham,” Schefter said on Tuesday. “He’s going to a candidate for that Jaguars GM job, some would say he might be the leading candidate for the Jaguars GM job, I don’t know if he’s the leading guy or a guy, but he’s certainly going to be in the mix and a candidate to become the next General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watch that name, Ian Cunningham, his time is coming.”

Cunningham has been the assistant GM in Chicago since 2022. He has also spent time in the front offices in both Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Cunningham may be attractive to Jacksonville because of his time spent in steady organizations. Baltimore and Philadelphia have both been able to sustain success for a long time, largely because of their ability to draft good players.

If the Jaguars can get a general manager who is able to consistently add good talent, it could change the future of the franchise.

Jacksonville knows they need to maximize Trevor Lawrence while he is still young. Adding a GM like Cunningham could be a great move that helps make that happen.