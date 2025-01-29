The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Jacksonville finished the regular season 4-13, which earned them the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It also cost Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke their jobs.

The Jaguars may have found a strong candidate for their vacant general manager position. Adam Schefter revealed one name that has emerged as a contender for the job on a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast.

“Here is a name that we need to have on our radar. I’m not saying he gets the job but I will say he’s going to be in contention for the job. The Bears Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham,” Schefter said on Tuesday. “He’s going to a candidate for that Jaguars GM job, some would say he might be the leading candidate for the Jaguars GM job, I don’t know if he’s the leading guy or a guy, but he’s certainly going to be in the mix and a candidate to become the next General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watch that name, Ian Cunningham, his time is coming.”

Cunningham has been Chicago's assistant GM since 2022. Prior to working in Chicago, he spent time in the front offices in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Cunningham's attractiveness as a candidate can come down to how his resume is viewed. His teams made Super Bowl appearances twice, including the 2012 Ravens and the 2017 Eagles, who won the Lombardi Trophy.

On the other hand, Chicago's front office has failed on several fronts over the past few seasons.

It will be interesting to see who ends up becoming the next GM of the Jaguars.

Liam Coen reveals ‘savage' identity he wants for Jaguars in introductory press conference

Coen expressed his vision for the Jaguars during his introductory press conference. He describes the types of players he wants to build the organization around.

“I want savages. We want to be savages. That physical mindset,” Coen began.

Coen then gave an example of what that might look like on the football field.

“When our opponents turn on the tape, what are they looking at? Are they seeing guys playing through the echo of the whistle?” Coen asked.

Coen made it clear that he wants his squad to be passionate, but not reckless. He still wants a team that is both tough and fundamentally sound.

“Fundamentally sound, attacking, situational masters, and tough,” Coen shared during his presser.

It will be interesting to see which players the Jaguars add this offseason to create that new identity.