The Jacksonville Jaguars are mired in one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The team is rumored to have major changes coming, per NFL.com. Jacksonville disappointed all expectations, and sits at 3-12 on the year.

While it's not certain what those changes will be, one can reasonably believe that head coach Doug Pederson will be involved. Pederson guided the squad this season to this disappointing record, with more games still to go. Pederson had some success in Jacksonville in the past, including a trip to the playoffs in 2022.

The owner of the Jaguars, Shad Khan, has stood by Pederson this season. The team building seems to anticipate change coming, despite those remarks.

Another option for the team is to replace general manager Trent Baalke. The embattled GM doesn't seem to be garnering much fan support. A Jaguars fan paid for an airplane banner calling for Baalke's firing, per Bleacher Report. The plane was seen Sunday flying around the Jaguars' stadium, ahead of a game.

The nightmare that was the 2024 campaign can't end soon enough for Jaguars fans.

Where did it go wrong for the Jaguars?

The Jaguars' frustrating season can be attributed to several factors. One is the health of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who signed a major contract extension with the team last offseason. In 2023, Lawrence was bothered by a shoulder injury that sidelined him near the end of the year.

Those shoulder problems continued in 2024. Lawrence is out for the year after having shoulder surgery, and the Jaguars haven't been able to replace him effectively. Jacksonville is using Mac Jones under center, who has 1,273 passing yards this season. Jones has just five touchdown passes this season, to go with seven interceptions.

The Jaguars defense hasn't fared much better. Jacksonville made some changes before the campaign, adding Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator. It hasn't worked out well, as the squad is allowing the second most amount of passing yards in the NFL. Only the Baltimore Ravens are doing a worse job at defending the pass, per league stats.

The Jaguars have two more chances to pick up some victories. The squad plays the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, before the campaign ends. Those two games may have an impact on what changes are soon coming to the franchise.

Jacksonville faces off against the Titans Sunday at home. The game kicks off at 1:00 Eastern. Tennessee also has a 3-12 record.