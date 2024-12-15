Despite being one of the hottest teams in the NFL, there has been a lot of tension around the Philadelphia Eagles as of late. Rumors of a potential rift between quarterback Jalen Hurts and star wide receiver A.J. Brown surfaced after the Eagles' last game — a 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers — after Brown suggested that “passing” was the area that the Eagles most needed to improve in.

Defensive end Brandon Graham later said that the relationship between the two offensive pillars had changed over the years since Brown arrived in Philadelphia, leading many fans to speculate that there may be some problems brewing.

On Sunday, before the Eagles take the field for a huge game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, FOX NFL Sunday insider Jay Glazer reported that that tension may be overblown, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“In a team meeting this week, Eagles DE Brandon Graham apologized for his radio comments, and Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown dapped each other up in front of the team to show that everything is good,” Glazer reported, per Meirov.

Objectively, Brown's comment was overblown in the press following the comment. The Eagles have arguably the best running game in the NFL behind Saquon Barkley, who is making a real push to become the first non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP since Adrian Peterson. Their defense has been playing spectacular football and has an argument as maybe the best in the league. That leaves just the passing game, which has been very up-and-down all year, as something that the Eagles can be better at.

Brown also didn't single out Hurts with his comments. The passing game as a whole could mean the quarterback, the play caller, the receivers and the offensive line working together to have success in that aspect. He didn't say that Hurts needed to be better or call out his quarterback for his play, but instead pointed out an obvious flaw of this Eagles team.

Regardless, the report that there is no beef for tension between two of the team leaders in Philadelphia is a positive sign. If the Eagles want to get back to the Super Bowl and avenge their loss from two years ago, that type of thing cannot be happening in the locker room.