The NFL world has poked fun at Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay since he hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and it seems that he is aware of it.

Recently, popular impressionist Joey Mulinaro posted a video of himself acting out a hypothetical discussion between Irsay and Colts General Manager Chris Ballard about the hiring of the next head coach of the team. There has been much speculation that Irsay has Saturday as his number one candidate for the job, and the video makes light of that.

The video blew up so much that it reached the eyes of Irsay, who seemingly got a laugh out of it.

The Colts are currently still deciding who their next head coach will be. Saturday is one of the candidates in contention for the job, among six other finalists, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Indianapolis took an unorthodox path to hiring Frank Reich in 2018, who the organization fired during the 2022 season. The Colts thought they had an agreement for Josh McDaniels to become the head coach at the time, but he backed out to return to the New England Patriots.

This hiring process might not be as crazy as last time, but Saturday’s name being included in the list of finalists is a wild card. Irsay proved that he is not afraid to go outside-the-box when he named Saturday the interim head coach, so it is impossible to completely rule him out of contention for the job.

It seems the Colts are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a new head coach, but there is still a thought that Irsay could want Saturday to be the head coach of his team.