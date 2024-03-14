Aaron Rodgers could be losing a weapon that he has chemistry with. A huge talking point about his arrival with the New York Jets has been bringing players that he has gone through a lot within the Green Bay Packers system like Randall Cobb. Allen Lazard is one of these individuals. The wideout in Robert Saleh's system hoped to replicate his spark with the veteran quarterback. But, an injury in the first game derailed all of those plans. It was to no avail and after last year's NFL Free Agency move, it looks like only one thing needs to be done.
The Jets are reportedly ‘available in trade talks‘ when it comes to Allen Lazard, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. His contract situation is not the best and does not look worth it given the production he put out in the 2023 season. With his on-field chemistry with Rodgers, he scored a four-year deal back in 2023 NFL Free Agency which is worth $44 million. This requires the Jets to pay Lazard a guaranteed $10 million for 2024.
But, the Jets' front office does not look willing to give him that money. After all, Lazard only notched 311 receiving yards while his lethality in the endzone was not on display after recording just a single touchdown. All of this can be attributed to Aaron Rodgers' injury and the amount of quarterback turnover. But, the dip in numbers is too significant to ignore after Lazard put up 788 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022.
If the Jets do choose to move him, they are getting some flexibility in return. The front office will save about $10 million if Lazard is traded before June 1. Any move before that date will see them only save $3.4 million.
What the Jets wideout offers
A lot of teams are in need of new weapons. With Lazard, they are guaranteed to get someone with a knack for catching from way out. With the exception of his rookie season, he averages more than 12.5 receiving yards per reception. In his slump with Robert Saleh's Jets, he even managed to average 13.5 receiving yards after catches. He is also just a year removed from a six-touchdown season and two years from an eight-touchdown campaign.
Will any team be willing to snag him?