While the expectation is that Deion Sanders will remain the head coach at the Colorado football program, there is still an expectation that NFL teams in search of a new head coach will do their due diligence and reach out to him, according to ESPN.

“A few weeks ago, we broke down Deion Sanders' NFL outlook,” Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote. “I'm bumping this again because a league source told me this about Sanders in recent days: ‘I think [NFL] teams will want to hear what he has to say.' So it wouldn't shock to see the Jets or Saints or a team casting a wide net to at least reach out or do its research on him.”

Sanders has progressively made the Colorado football program better over his two years, as the Buffaloes had a shot to make the College Football Playoff late in the season. Colorado, featuring Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter, are projected to send two players to the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, there has been speculation that Deion could potentially take an NFL job with a team at the top of the draft and select his son, Shedeur.

Where could Deion Sanders coach in the NFL, if he wanted to?

ESPN's report includes the Jets and Saints, two teams who have already fired their coaches and are set to conduct a complete search once the 2024 season is over. There are several other possible openings, with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants sticking out.

The Raiders and Giants are likely going to hold the top two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, in some kind of order. One of those two teams are likely to be in a position to select Shedeur Sanders, which could make that team an attractive destination for Deion.

The expectation is that Deion Sanders will not go to the NFL, but it will be interesting to see if teams check in once the season is over.