One day after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the New York Jets' 2023 opener, Robert Saleh told reporters that Zach Wilson is “the guy.” The Jets' coach probably meant what he said. NFL insiders don't seem to think that the Jets are in a rush to acquire a veteran quarterback who can start over Wilson in light of Aaron Rodgers' injury.

The Jets don't seem eager to either sign or trade for a veteran quarterback, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. ESPN's Dan Graziano echoed a similar sentiment, noting that New York probably isn't looking to make a big splash in adding a quarterback to replace Rodgers. Wilson appears to be secure as the No. 1 Jets quarterback, at least for the moment.

New York reportedly believes Wilson has improved from his first two years with Gang Green. The Jets better hope it's the case. Wilson was arguably the NFL's worst starting quarterback from 2021-2022. He finished dead last in passer rating among qualified starters during that time. For his career, Wilson is averaging 181.0 passing yards per game and completing just 55.6% of his attempts. The former No. 2 overall pick has thrown 16 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions.

Wilson was barely good enough to lead the Jets to a 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. New York needed four turnovers from Josh Allen in order to pull off the upset.

Graziano said that he wouldn't be surprised to see the Jet try to make a significant addition if Wilson shows that he is the same subpar quarterback. The only issue is there might not be such a quarterback available on the open market.

Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill are viewed as potential trade candidates if their teams look like they're going nowhere. Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Week 1 upset of the Seattle Seahawks. Tannehill was even worse than Wilson in Week 1, throwing three interceptions in the Tennessee Titans' loss against the New Orleans Saints.

The Jets could try to trade for one of the NFL's best backup quarterbacks. It remains to be seen what such a deal would cost New York, and if any of those teams are willing to part with their No. 2 signal callers.

Tim Boyle is set to be the backup quarterback behind Wilson in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.