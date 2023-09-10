The New York Jets reportedly inquired about the availability of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford before swinging for the trade that landed them Aaron Rodgers. According to a report by Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, there was no interest for the Rams to part ways with Stafford, especially with Sean McVay returning to the sidelines this season.

What might have been… As the #Jets mega-trade for Aaron Rodgers stalled, they called the #Rams to inquire about trading for Matthew Stafford, sources say. They weren’t alone. LA was adamant Stafford wasn’t going anywhere. My story: https://t.co/K7l1UUkMKK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Rapaport adds that the talks between the Rams and the Jets were rather “brief, simple, and to the point” and “were more exploratory than anything else.” With that said, it is clear that both teams didn't really gain any traction going on a potential blockbuster deal that would have landed Stafford in New York.

Several other teams reportedly attempted to acquire Stafford as well as other Rams players from Los Angeles. But the Rams remained adamant that they were not in sell mode. Los Angeles, instead, will opt to run it back with a healthy Stafford and look to regain the form that won them Super Bowl LVI.

After leading the Rams to the championship, Stafford had a rough 2022 offseason dealing with an elbow issue. The 35-year-old played just nine games during the 2022 season while dealing with concussion protocols and a spinal contusion.

The Rams failed to defend their championship as they won just five games and missed the playoffs altogether. Though they traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, most of their core remained in tact ahead of 2023.

Los Angeles kicks off its 2023 season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.