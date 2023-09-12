In a game where the New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got injured on the first drive of the game, Zach Wilson took the reigns and won the showdown against the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills, 22-16.

There were uncertainties among fans on whether the Jets will be able to survive against the Bills after losing their star quarterback. Wilson didn't have the best game, but he delivered them to victory and that's what matters.

Wilson completed 14 of his 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. On the other hand, Allen made 29 of his 41 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

After such an impactful performance from Wilson, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was delighted. In his postgame presser, Saleh was asked if Zach Wilson is the guy for the rest of the season, and he didn't hesitate in confirming it.

“Yeah, he’ll be the guy,” Saleh said, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network

This declaration from Robert Saleh highlights the confidence he has in him and how he wants Wilson to lead the team in Rodgers' absence.

Zach Wilson as Jets QB1

Zach Wilson played college football at BYU, where he was a two-time Bowl game MVP. He was selected second overall by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. He made his debut against the Carolina Panthers and finished with 258 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Although the Jets lost the game 19-14, his impact on the field caught the attention of many.

Prior to this 2023 season, Wilson was competing to be the backup of Aaron Rodgers on the Jets roster. He eventually did enough to earn the QB2 role. With Rodgers' status and availability uncertain for the season, he will have his hands full in leading the Jets.