Aaron Rodgers' highly-anticipated debut with the New York Jets hasn't gone as planned. In fact, it has gone from bad to worse. Rodgers left the game in the first half with a suspected Achilles injury and hasn't taken the field since. His backup, Zach Wilson, made Jets fans cringe when he checked into the game. Sure enough, Wilson threw an interception in the second quarter that drew the ire of Gang Green followers.

This particular Jets fan let Wilson knew how he felt after that costly first-half pick. However, he had no idea ESPN cameras zoomed in on him after Zach Wilson's interception. The Jets fan's gesture stirred controversy before a national television audience. While other fans in his surrounding area looked on in disbelief, he didn't hold back.

Lmao this Jets fan after Zach Wilson's interception 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vQq6DKDZoM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

Zach Wilson hasn't met expectations since the Jets made him the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since Wilson took over starting quarterback duties from Sam Darnold two years ago, the former has thrown for 4,022 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He has completed just 55.2 percent of his passes since 2021.

Wilson's poor play forced Jets head coach Robert Saleh to relegate him to third-string status last season. Zach Wilson's underwhelming play and Aaron Rodgers' potential long-term injury is a double whammy for long-suffering Jets fans.

Could New York miss the postseason for the 13th year in a row? The Jets haven't tasted postseason football since Rex Ryan led them to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009 and 2010.

On the other hand, if Zach Wilson and the Jets can turn things around in the second half, they will win that disgruntled fan over.