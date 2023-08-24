The Chicago Bears have officially entered the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes. They have expressed interest in the disgruntled Indianapolis Colts running back, per Colts beat writer Destin Adams.

The #Bears have officially expressed interest in acquiring #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. No offer has been presented at this time though. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 23, 2023

It will be interesting to see what Matt Eberflus' team will trade to Indianapolis in exchange for Taylor. A likely scenario is the Bears trading a conditional third-round selection to the Colts. Indianapolis is coming of a disastrous 4-12-1 season so the team is in rebuilding mode. It makes long-term sense for the Colts to acquire a draft pick that could potentially become a second-rounder.

On the other hand, if Taylor does go to the Windy City, he fortifies a Bears ground attack that produced a league-leading 177.3 yards per game in 2022. If Taylor fully recovers from his recent injury issues, Chicago's rushing game will emerge in the league's top three, at least. Not only that, but Taylor will reunite with Eberflus, who was the Colts' former defensive coordinator.

Plus, Jonathan Taylor will also earn the elusive paycheck he hasn't gotten from Jim Irsay's team. Taylor will easily emerge as the Bears' top running back ahead of Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and D'Onta Freeman.

If the Bears are interested in acquiring Taylor, they better act fast. The Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly interested in his services.

To make matters more interesting, the Colts have given Jonathan Taylor until Tuesday to look for a trade destination. Will he wear a Bears jersey before then? The plot thickens with each passing day.