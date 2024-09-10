The start of the 2024 NFL season didn’t go as planned for the Green Bay Packers. They fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil during Week 1, 34-29. In a game brimming with hype and anticipation, the Packers couldn’t consistently keep pace with a formidable Eagles squad. From questionable coaching decisions to critical errors on the field, Green Bay’s Week 1 loss is a sobering reminder that the Packers have a long road ahead if they hope to contend in the NFC this year.

The Loss

The Packers kicked off their 2024 season with a tough defeat to the Eagles, compounded by a multi-week injury to quarterback Jordan Love. Sure, the loss was disappointing, it wasn’t necessarily catastrophic. The Packers had several chances to take control or steal a late victory, but missed opportunities proved costly. A few of Green Bay’s stars delivered strong performances under the bright lights in Brazil. However, struggles in the red zone and a shaky showing from Jeff Hafley’s defense ultimately turned the international showdown into a defeat. Love’s injury adds another layer of difficulty for Matt LaFleur’s squad. They now sit at 0-1 and potentially face three or more games without their starting quarterback.

Here we'll look at the Green Bay Packers players who are most to blame for their Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Love, QB

It might seem harsh to place Jordan Love on this list given his injury. That said, such is the reality of today’s NFL. Love’s absence for a month is a significant setback for the Packers. Even before the injury, Love wasn’t exactly lighting up the field. He completed just 50 percent of his 34 pass attempts and threw a costly interception. Yes, there were flashes of potential. However, Love didn’t make the leap forward that many Packers fans had hoped for as he entered the season.

It’s still early, and writing off Love’s season would be premature. Having said that, his inconsistent performance and injury lands among the Packers who fell short in Week 1.

Receiver Corps

Yes, Christian Watson’s mistakes were particularly glaring. Still, it’s fair to call out the entire receiving corps for their collective struggles. Whether it was slipping on the turf or dropping crucial passes, the group as a whole underperformed.

Romeo Doubs dropped a critical first-down catch, Watson missed two touchdown opportunities, and Dontavious Wicks slipped and dropped a pass of his own. Sure, the field conditions were tough, but both teams played on the same surface. The Packers’ miscues turned out to be far more costly.

Green Bay chose not to invest heavily in the receiver position during the offseason. They put faith in their drafted talent to step up for Jordan Love and the team. The Week 1 performance shows they still have a lot of work to do. At least Jayden Reed had some success, though relying on busted coverages for big plays isn’t a sustainable strategy going forward.

As for Luke Musgrave, his performance was notably disappointing. Relegated to the TE2 role and playing just 17 snaps, Musgrave failed to make an impact. He was targeted twice without a catch. His failure to attack the ball may have contributed to Love’s interception. In the run game, Musgrave was thoroughly outperformed by Tucker Kraft, whose blocking skills are far superior at this point.

Coach Jeff Hafley

Jeff Hafley was brought in to fix the Packers' defense. After one game, though, his unit has already given up as many points as Joe Barry’s defense allowed in the worst game of 2023.

Yes, the Eagles are a talented team, but Hafley was supposed to come up with a plan to keep their offense from gaining momentum. Early on, it looked like Hafley’s defense might get the job done. The Eagles handed the Packers two turnovers deep in their own territory, but it didn’t matter in the end. After a scoreless first quarter, Hafley’s defense collapsed. They allowed 17 points in the second quarter and another 14 in the third.

Sure, Green Bay only gave up three points in the fourth quarter. However, those points capped off a grueling 16-play drive that chewed up over seven minutes of the clock. The inability to stop the Eagles when it mattered most made it feel like nothing had changed from last year.

Rasheed Walker, OL

When you commit three penalties in a single game, you’re bound to end up here. Rasheed Walker’s flags played a direct role in stalling Green Bay’s offense. He was called for holding right after Xavier McKinney’s interception. This forced the Packers to settle for a field goal. Later, he false-started on another field goal attempt. In addition, his second holding penalty turned a manageable 2nd-and-1 into 2nd-and-11, leading to Love’s interception on the next play. As if that weren’t enough, Walker allowed a team-high four pressures in pass protection.

Looking Ahead

For the Packers, it was a frustrating night filled with missed opportunities and costly mistakes. Walker’s penalties were just one example of how undisciplined play contributed to the loss. If Green Bay wants to turn their season around, they’ll need to clean up these mental errors and give their quarterback the protection he needs.