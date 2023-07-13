If the Las Vegas Raiders cannot come to terms on a Josh Jacobs contract extension, the star RB will skip the Raiders' training camp, according to Fox 5's Paloma Villicana.

“I'm told by a source close to him that if a deal is not made between the Raiders and Josh Jacobs on Monday at 1 p.m., Jacobs will not be showing up for training camp,” Villicana wrote on Twitter.

The Raiders placed their franchise tag on Jacobs on March 6, though Jacobs has not signed it. If he plays under the tag, the Raiders will pay him roughly $10.1 million. However, Jacobs is seeking a long-term contract extension and doesn't appear interested in playing under the tag.

Jacobs hasn't participated in other team offseason workout programs. Raiders training camp begins Monday, and the team has until Saturday to reach an extension with their star running back.

The state of the NFL's running back market is brutal for the players right now. Jacobs likely doesn't want to risk getting injured on the franchise tag and not ever receiving that big payday.

Jacobs, 25, had the best season of his career in 2022. He made the NFL' first-team All-Pro and led the league in rushing yards with 1,653. He scored 12 touchdowns and added another 400 receiving yards out of the backfield.

Running backs threatening to skip training camp or hold out for the season is not a new phenomenon. It's happening right now with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Still, this is bad news for Raiders fans. Jacobs was clear he did not want to be franchise tagged and said it would make him a “hero turned villain” in Vegas. Jacobs is one of the Raiders' most valuable assets and they need to secure him for a few more years.

In the stacked AFC West, Vegas will be relying on Jacobs' production to compete this season. The Raiders finished last season 6-11. Now, Derek Carr is out the door and Jimmy Garropolo is in to replace him. Garropolo is a fine quarterback, but his history proves he depends heavily on his playmakers to produce for him, so Jacobs has to be a big part of the offense.