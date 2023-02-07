Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs will be getting the franchise tag — if the ‘consensus’ opinion at this weekend’s Senior Bowl can be trusted.

Jacobs is at the end of his NFL contract and scheduled to hit the free agent market unless he resigns in Vegas or receives the franchise tag from the organization. A former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs had the best season of his career in 2022-23 for the Raiders; he rushed for a career-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jacobs said at the Pro Bowl that he and the Raiders camps had yet to start contract negotiations, but he expected them to begin this week. When asked about the prospect of being franchise tagged, he had a strong but brisk response.

“Hero turned villain,” Jacobs said, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

“I’m not going to lie; this is where I want to be,” Jacobs continued. “I’ve grown a fan base here, I’m deep into this organization, I’ve broke records, and I’ve built a home here. This is where I want to be, but at the same time, it’s gotta make sense. I’m not going to let them [the Raiders] come in and disrespect me or anything like that. So, it’s just gotta make sense.”

Jacobs is clearly hoping for a long-term extension and not a one-year stopgap with the Raiders, per Pauline, but he knows what he is worth after an electric season.

If the team franchise tags Josh Jacobs, he will make just $10.10 million against the salary cap next season. That is much less than Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones and Derrick Henry.

It would make sense for both the Raiders and Jacobs to keep him with the organization long-term, and both sides hope the 24-year-olds best football is still ahead of him.