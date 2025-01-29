The New Orleans Saints are the final team in the NFL with a head coaching vacancy, and they appear to be locking in on their top candidate. After former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy backed out of the running for the gig on Tuesday night, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to land the Saints job.

After not garnering the amount of interest he expected in this head coaching cycle, McCarthy saw the writing on the wall and withdrew from consideration for New Orleans' opening, opting to focus on the 2026 hiring cycle instead. With McCarthy out of the running that leaves Moore, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their three candidates, with the Eagles OC being the favorite to get hired.

“Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has emerged as a lead candidate to fill the New Orleans vacancy, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday night. No final decision has been made by New Orleans, which has held second interviews with three known candidates: Moore, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka,” ESPN reported on Tuesday night.

Saints could be closing in on hiring Kellen Moore as new head coach

Moore's work with the Eagles offense, which has featured a dominant rushing attack that just dropped 55 points on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, garnered him some interest among teams with head coach openings. And now, it could end up landing him a job with the Saints, who fired their head coach, Dennis Allen, after he posted a 2-7 record through the first nine games of the 2024 campaign.

With Philadelphia set to play in Super Bowl 59, New Orleans can't officially hire Moore until after that game concludes, but with every other team in the NFL having a head coach in place, there don't necessarily have to rush into making a final decision. It does not look like McCarthy was Moore's top competitor for this gig, but now that he's out of the picture, it could open the door for the Saints to try and finalize a deal with Philly's offensive coordinator.