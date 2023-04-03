The Baltimore Ravens have had an interesting offseason with Lamar Jackson asking for a trade, but the Ravens still want to get a contract done and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network thinks he ends up returning to the team.

“I know the Ravens had been negotiating with him, and he kind of reiterated his trade request,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “That is where it stands. I know they want to get a deal done. It does seem like his trade request is more like, ‘I’d like to get a deal done with the Ravens for the right amount and if that doesn’t work then trade me,’ that’s kind of what it feels like more than just like, ‘I hate all of these people, get me out of here, trade me,’ The relationship is really pretty good and fine.”

"I know the Ravens still wanna get a deal done with Lamar Jackson and I think he still ends up back in Baltimore" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4Ng8XYfbcl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 3, 2023

Rapoport also gave a potential timeline for when Lamar Jackson’s situation will be resolved, and mentioned the draft.

“I would say the big things now were the big things last week, and probably will be the big things at least until the draft, which is, Lamar Jackson what’s going to happen,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rapoport said that ultimately Jackson’s market is the best with the Ravens, even though the possibility of an offer sheet from another team remains.

“To me, the most likely is he comes back to the Ravens,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “His market seems to be the best with the Ravens. Other teams know how good he is, but I do feel like the Ravens, like that’s their guy. The letter was what it was and I thought his point was definitely noted, but it does seem to me that best case for all, he lands back with the Ravens on a really nice deal.”

Jackson requested a trade earlier in the offseason, after the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. Despite the drama that has unfolded, Ravens fans can remain optimistic about a long-term contract getting done.