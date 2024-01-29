Dan Campbell sounds off on crucial decisions in the second half vs. the 49ers.

The Detroit Lions could be preparing for a Super Bowl matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs instead of packing their bags for a vacation if only they dialed down a bit on their aggressive play-calling at the NFC championship game on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been catching the ire of many NFL fans for his decisions to go for it on a couple of fourth-down situations in the fourth quarter of the Niners game. The Lions failed to score on both occasions, leaving many to wonder what could have been for Detroit, which squandered a big lead in the 34-31 loss to Brock Purdy and company.

However, it appears as though Campbell will make the same decisions again if given the chance based on his reaction to the game during the postgame press conference.

“It’s easy — hindsight. I get it. But i don’t regret those decisions. … I understand the scrutiny I’ll get … but it just didn’t work out,” the Lions mentor said (h/t Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN).

It all came down to Campbell trusting his offense to get him the first down under extremely high-pressure moments.

“I just felt really good about us converting… I wanted to get the upper-hand back,” Campbell said.

Overall, the Lions had 28 first downs to just 23 by the 49ers. They also went 1-for-3 on fourth-down tries. Detroit established a 17-point lead at the end of the first half, but couldn't protect that lead against a determined 49ers who capitalized on the Lions' shortcomings in the second half.

Now, it's back to the drawing board for the Lions.