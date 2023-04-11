Could the Tennessee Titans make a draft day trade with the Arizona Cardinals in order to select Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson with the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as ESPN analyst Mel Kiper believes?

The NFL Draft, as always, will feature plenty of trades, and in this scenario, the Titans will send the Cardinals the 11th overall and 41th overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with first-round pick in 2024 and a first-round or second-round pick in 2025 in order to take Richardson third overall.

malik willis had a rough rookie season after being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, completing just 50.8 percent of his passes, throwing three interceptions (with no touchdowns) and getting sacked 10 times in 2022.

Simply put, Willis wasn’t ready, leading to him getting benched for Josh Dobbs in late December.

Willis himself had replaced Ryan Tannehill, who the Titans benched in Week 2. Still, with the Titans hiring general manager Ran Carthon in January, perhaps Tennessee will look for a new quarterback of the future.

Richardson, one of the most electrifying signal-callers in 2023 NFL Draft, threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022 while adding another 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

That said, needs time to develop just like Willis, who threw for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns in his last two college seasons.

Kiper notes that Cardinals don’t need a quarterback with face of the franchise Kyler Murray, but they do need to rebuild, and adding draft capital the upcoming drafts could be the fastest way to do that.