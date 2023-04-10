The Tennessee Titans will almost certainly make more moves in the 2023 offseason. This is especially true given the fact that they still have so many openings to fill on their squad. In addition, the Titans want to be as deep as possible. They can, of course, do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Titans will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans are a team to keep an eye on in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Ran Carthon will conduct his first draft as the team’s general manager. Of course, he should receive input from head coach Mike Vrabel. Although the Titans have only six selections, they still have control over all of their picks except for Rounds 4 and 6. Keep in mind that they traded away their 2023 fourth and sixth-rounders for Julio Jones and Robert Woods, respectively.

The Titans have several options to consider with their No. 11 pick. These include addressing their uncertain future at quarterback or selecting an offensive tackle. They can even go with the best talent available, which will likely be a receiver. Despite their limited draft capital, the Titans remain very intriguing as they navigate the draft under Carthon’s leadership.

Let’s look at who the Titans will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tennessee Titans: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 11th overall pick: WR Quentin Johnston

To support second-year player Treylon Burks, the Titans should consider selecting a wide receiver in the first round. Quentin Johnston would be the best one available at this point. Although Johnston did not participate in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, his athleticism is evident on film. He is a fast and vertical playmaker who performed well in positional pass-catching drills.

As a key player for TCU football’s successful offense, Johnston has an impressive athletic profile. He combines speed, acceleration, and size. He has the potential to be an immediate No. 1 receiver in most NFL offenses. However, Johnston needs to improve his ability to beat press-man coverage. He can be slowed down at the line of scrimmage and have difficulty getting into his route. To overcome this, Johnston needs to reduce his contact area and use his strength to power through defenders to quickly release and create separation. He would be a really good pick for the Titans here as their first rookie off the board.

Quentin Johnston gave that Kansas defense FITS last year going for 14/206/1TD 🐸pic.twitter.com/kWU4B6wHCT — The League Winners (@FFLeagueWinners) April 1, 2023

2nd round 41st overall pick: TE Luke Musgrave

To enhance their offense, the Titans should consider adding an athletic tight end who can also serve as a receiving threat. Luke Musgrave should fit the bill. He has impressive speed and quickness, which make him a potential big-play option in the passing game.

Musgrave is a versatile player who can play in different positions. He can play in-line or split into the slot. He also has reliable hands and is capable of tracking the ball and attacking it at its highest point. While he may start his NFL career as a TE2, he has the potential to develop into a starter. Musgrave’s value is especially appealing in the red zone. He can be utilized in 12-personnel packages that can effectively run or pass the ball.

Although Musgrave has strengths as a tight end, he could benefit from improving his play strength and ability to defeat physical coverage. If the Titans pick him, though, we’re sure they can help him address that weakness throughout the season.

3rd round 72nd overall pick: RB Devon Achane

With the 72nd overall pick, the Titans should draft running back Devon Achane. Achane served as a complementary back in his first two seasons before taking over as the lead back in 2022. That’s where he rushed for over 1,000 yards during the regular season. In the NFL, he projects as an explosive back who can complement a more physical runner. Achane brings great speed to an offense, making him an X-factor.

5th round 137th overall pick: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

In the fifth round, the Titans should select UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Despite having just average size for the position, Thompson-Robinson is an experienced quarterback and an excellent athlete. He can make plays with his arm and legs. While he may need some development as a passer, Thompson-Robinson’s leadership skills and high football character make him a worthwhile late-round selection. This is especially given the recent success of other athletic quarterbacks who have needed time to develop their passing skills. He won’t be QB1 (yet), but he has some intriguing upside.

6th round 186th overall pick: EDGE Yasir Abdullah

Yasir Abdullah is a fifth-year senior edge player who had a sluggish start to his career but has boosted his output dramatically over the last two years. Abdullah earned his first double-digit sack season in 2021 with 10 sacks, followed by 9.5 sacks in 2022. His agility and ability to get off the ball fast at the snap contribute to his productivity. He also possesses tremendous timing, excellent leverage on offensive linemen, and the ability to dominate the pass-rush sequence.

7th round 228th overall pick: S Tanner McCalister

Tanner McCalister possesses the awareness and feet to break quickly in zone coverage. That said, his speed to carry routes vertically is lacking. He also has short arms, which disadvantages him in contested catches. Despite having strong ball production in recent years, McCalister has to become a more consistent tackler in open space at the NFL level. Still, the Titans could inject youthful energy into their secondary.