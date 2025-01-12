Despite a horribly embarrassing playoff performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears Mike Tomlin will remain as head coach. Some people think it would be a mistake to let him go. But after the 28-14 loss to the Ravens, the Steelers must fire Tomlin after another playoff debacle.

Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns in a flawless first half, and Derrick Henry scored twice while leading Baltimore's devastating running game. The result left the Steelers one and done for the 2024 postseason.

It also extended a string of playoff losses that dates back to 2016. Tomlin has gone eight seasons without a playoff victory, losing five games over that span.

Steelers must cut bait with HC Mike Tomlin

What does an NFL organization want? Consistency? Not if they're most interested in winning the Super Bowl. The Steelers have arguably the most consistent coach in NFL history. Tomlin doesn’t have a losing record in any of his 18 seasons.

That’s great. And Tomlin earned a Super Bowl victory in his second season in 2008. Also, he reached the Super Bowl again in 2010. But since then, the Steelers made noise only one time, that coming in 2016 when they got drilled 36-17 by the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game.

And over the last six seasons, the Steelers have gone 8-8, 12-4, 9-7-1, 9-8, 10-7, and 10-7. Big deal. What does the middle ground earn a team? They don’t get a high draft pick and they aren’t good enough to win in the playoffs.

At some point, the organization has to decide if Tomlin’s lack of a losing season is worth never getting anything done in the playoffs anymore. Isn’t it better to have a losing season here or there and win the Super Bowl or a few playoff games in other years?

Who is happier with their coach right now? The San Francisco 49ers or the Pittsburgh Steelers? Kyle Shanahan has four losing seasons over his eight-year career. But he’s been to the Super Bowl twice and nearly pulled off a win both times.

Mike Tomlin admits his team lacked what it needed

In the loss to the Ravens, Tomlin acknowledged the shortcomings of his team, according to steelers.com.

“We just weren't good enough, to be quite honest with you,” said Tomlin. “A drop here and there and things of that nature, when you're playing really good people, it really gets highlighted, and we just weren't good enough.”

Then he patted his guys on the back for their mediocre performance.

“I appreciate the efforts of the guys,” Tomlin said. “Certainly, we were playing and playing to win. I appreciate the efforts and the intensity in which we took the field in the second half.”

That’s another sign that a team needs to move on from Tomlin. The Steelers gave up a staggering 299 yards rushing. What kind of coach compliments his team after that wall-to-wall lack of effort?

The answer? A coach who thinks he’s untouchable. A coach who believes this is his team no matter the effort.

Yes, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are pretty good. But when you get laced for 267 yards on 41 attempts by those two guys, you might shake your head. You might throw your arms into the air. But you don’t “appreciate the efforts of the guys.”

What about the Steelers offense?

Despite showing some second-half life, the first-half no-show created an unscaleable mountain.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said the Steelers simply didn’t get it done.

“It was like our play, it wasn't good enough,” said Tomlin. “Again, I just love the spirit in which he continues to fight, the way he led the group out of the locker room after the half. But certainly, none of us were good enough tonight. We didn't make enough plays in the first half, for whatever reason. We have to watch the film and see what it is.

“I thought we were super aggressive in the second half. We had to find a way to come back and try to give us a chance. We were able to do some of that. Guys made great plays. George (Pickens) played a great game, made some huge plays. Guys kept battling.”

But why weren’t the Steelers “super aggressive” in the first half? That falls on Tomlin’s shoulders. Look at this evidence, displayed in this post on X by Josh Rowntree.

Before the #Steelers' offense scored a point, the…

Patriots were up 10-0.

Jaguars were up 21-0.

Browns were up 28-0.

Chiefs were up 35-7.

Bills were up 21-0.

Ravens were up 21-0 tonight.

Tough to win in the playoffs like that.

That’s a sign of a coach who has lost touch with his players. There’s too much comfort in the organization. There needs to be a little fire. The Steelers should have come out seething against the Ravens. They should have tried to punch the Ravens in the mouth with big plays down the field.

Instead, they wilted. Under the watchful eye of their coach.

Is Mike Tomlin still a good coach?

Yes. He’s just not a good coach for the Steelers. Coaches don’t get unlimited rope just because they won a Super Bowl. Tomlin has reached the end of his rope in Pittsburgh. He needs a fresh start. And he needs new hunger.

It’s not impossible for Tomlin to have playoff success in Pittsburgh in the future. But the evidence has mounted to the point where he shouldn’t get the chance.