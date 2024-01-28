Seattle Seahawks are awaiting an interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, but Baltimore is still in the 2024 race.

The Seattle Seahawks are awaiting an interview with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, for their head coaching vacancy. They haven't been able to get a contact line with Macdonald since the Ravens are still in the playoffs, preparing for game matchups. Seattle may be rooting against the Ravens in the AFC Championship so they can interview Macdonald and narrow down their list of coaching candidates.

Seattle has already interviewed or at least spoken with a multitude of coaching candidates. A couple of names they recently spoke with are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Raiders' Patrick Graham, and Giants' Mike Kafka. They seem to be headed on more of a defensive route, with most candidates having a history with defensive roles.

If they choose to focus on a coach who brings high-level defensive schemes, the wait for Macdonald should be worth it. The Ravens may be playing into February in preparation for the Super Bowl, but Macdonald showed that he's arguably the best at his role this season. The Ravens were No. 1 in sacks, opponents points per game, and takeaways in 2023.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider is looking for a football identity in Seattle. After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll at the helm, it's time for the Seahawks to find a modern-day game-changer. Macdonald brings that with his ability to work through all three levels of the defensive end. He could be the game manager on that end while bringing in a proven offensive coordinator to help control the other side of the field.