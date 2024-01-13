The Bills-Steelers game is postponed.

New York governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers game will be postponed to Monday at 4:30 PM EST due to a snowstorm, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The news comes after the Bills previously asked for help shoveling snow. However, the game was ultimately postponed from Sunday to Monday. The league recently released a statement on potentially changing the Steelers-Bills schedule prior to Hochul's announcement.

“We have stayed in close contact with Governor Hochul’s office regarding conditions, and our focus, as always, will remain on public safety,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The subject of whether or not every team should have a roof on their stadium has been floated around ahead of the NFL playoffs. Former NFL superstar JJ Watt asked a question about the situation Saturday, via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Honest question: Wasn’t the argument for Buffalo’s new stadium not having a roof that football is supposed to be played in the elements? This is multiple games in recent years that have been rescheduled due to weather. Do we want the elements to be a factor or not?” Watt wrote.

The Bills-Steelers game, whenever it does end up getting played, projects to be a competitive affair. The Bills bounced back following a slow start to the season to win the AFC East. Meanwhile, the Steelers earned a Wild Card spot.

As things stand right now, kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM EST on Monday night.