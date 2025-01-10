The Las Vegas Raiders ended the Tom Telesco era quickly. The general manager Telesco officially got fired Thursday, after only one season with the Silver and Black. The move now opens both the GM and head coach position in Vegas.

Why did the Raiders come to this decision? ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter outlined the reasons on NFL Live.

“They did not feel that Tom Telesco, obviously, would be somebody that would be as appealing [as General Manager] to some of the head coaching candidates,” Schefter shared, who added the Raiders wanted a fresher slate with a new head coach and GM coming together.

Schefter included that the Raiders are speaking with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in the coming days. But owner Mark Davis and co-owner Tom Brady delivered a sweeping change. Dianna Russini of The Athletic later revealed that Brady is indeed influencing this move.

“From what I was told, Telesco was fired mostly because ownership seems to prefer having the general manager and head coach more connected—like a cohesive partnership—rather than something that feels more arranged or forced. Brady has lots of influence in Las Vegas,” Russini posted on X.

Potential Tom Telesco replacements as Raiders GM

Davis, Brady and the entire Raiders organization now must fill the two most important roles on any NFL team. Along with striking big with their next head coach, the franchise must reel in someone with a proven history of identifying talent.

Who looks appealing to the now open GM position for the Raiders? There are notable names to monitor, including those who helped build a playoff roster for some of the postseason representatives playing this weekend. Some potential candidates come with Super Bowl rings on their fingers as well.

One is John Spytek, currently the assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He already shares a previous Brady connection — having worked with him during their 2020 Super Bowl run. Spytek earned additional credit for helping persuade the signing of Baker Mayfield and drafted star safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

But another name could coax Mike Vrabel to come over. New York Giants executive advisor to he GM Ryan Cowden may appeal as a packaged deal. Cowden previously worked with the head coaching candidate Vrabel in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans.

Josh Williams of the San Francisco 49ers is one west coast name to watch. Williams currently serves as the director of scouting and football operations for S.F. He's helped identify some notable draft gems named George Kittle, Talanoa Hufanga, Deommodore Lenoir, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy. The 49ers have already seen Ran Carthon and Adam Peters become GMs after being around John Lynch.

The Raiders could even take a swing at a rival. Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi would earn full GM duties here. This move can additionally help reignite the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry. Borgonzi brings three Super Bowl rings in tow too if brought in.