After murky updates about his status following a 4-13 season, the Las Vegas Raiders finally fired Antonio Pierce on Tuesday. Pierce had just finished his first season as the Raiders’ head coach after being given the job on an interim basis midway through the 2023 campaign. However, the disappointing season in Las Vegas this year led to owner Mark Davis making a change. Now the Raiders seek to fill their coaching vacancy.

One candidate that’s getting a lot of buzz around the league is former Tennessee Titans' coach Mike Vrabel. In fact, Vrabel is the betting favorite to land the Raiders gig with +250 odds, according to ClutchPoints Betting, per BetOnline.

Rounding out the favorites for Las Vegas’ coaching vacancy are Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at +300, Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson at +400, Philadelphia Eagles’ OC Kellen Moore at +600, Buffalo Bills’ OC Joe Brady at +800 and disgraced/former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden at +1000

Of course, Vrabel appears destined to end up as the next head coach of the New England Patriots. Robert Kraft jettisoned his hand-picked Bill Belichick successor, firing Jerod Mayo after one season. The thought was that New England would very much like to snap up Vrabel while he’s available. His betting odds to become the Patriots next head coach are at -400, easily the most likely coaching hire on the board.

Mike Vrabel could get to choose between coaching the Raiders and the Patriots

Vrabel is thought to be the Patriots’ top coaching candidate now that Mayo is out of the way. And it’s rumored that Vrabel has his eyes on New England as well. While Kraft attempted to downplay the team’s interest in hiring Vrabel, no one is buying it.

Vrabel spent eight seasons as a player with New England, winning three Super Bowl titles with the organization and he maintains strong relationships with the franchise. Additionally, promising young quarterback Drake Maye makes the position all the more attractive.

Still, the linebacker turned head coach has already interviewed with the New York Jets. Now he is set to meet with the Chicago Bears and, of course, the Patriots.

As of Wednesday evening, there are six head coach openings around the league as the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Bears, Jets, Patriots and Raiders are all in the market for a new coach.

Unsurprisingly, Vrabel bets are attached to all six teams. He’s the favorite to land the Patriots’ job (-400) as well as the Raiders’ gig (+250). He’s just the fifth most likely candidate for the Jets at +350 and his worst odds for any of the six teams are +900 to end up with the Bears.