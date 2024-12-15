The Miami Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. mutually agreed to part ways on Friday. OBJ is now on waivers for the second time in his career. He is looking to play for a contending team who will give him a more prominent role than the Dolphins did. It seems that OBJ is narrowing his choices on where he wants to play.

The veteran wide receiver reportedly has a short list of teams he'd like to join, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“I am told Beckham has a short list of teams that he would want to play for,” Pelissero said. “Now it's not entirely clear where that list begins and ends. Though obviously there's a couple of teams that he's played with before that are in the playoff chase.”

Beckham is clearly a wide receiver who still gets some extra attention because of his star power. It has been a long time since OBJ was a 1,000-yard receiver. However, he is still a valuable piece for a contending team that needs depth at wide receiver.

Now the question remains — which teams could Pelissero be talking about?

Which teams are on Odell Beckham Jr.'s shortlist?

On Friday, Pelissero noted that both the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams could make sense for OBJ. He has played for both teams in the past. Both teams have a need at wide receiver and are in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Beckham has been a forgotten man in Miami this season. He played in nine games with the Dolphins, hauling in nine receptions for 55 yards on 18 targets. OBJ was the third receiver on the depth chart behind both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Both of those receivers have also had poor 2024 seasons as a result of QB Tua Tagovailoa's absence due to a scary concussion injury.

“The focus for Beckham is to land in the right situation,” Pelissero concluded. “He's on waivers until 4PM ET on Monday. If he clears, he would be free to sign wherever he wants.”

It will be interesting to see where OBJ finally lands, likely sometime early next week.