The Miami Dolphins have had a disappointing 2024 season. Miami is 6-7 heading into Week 15 and is barely on the bubble in the AFC playoff picture. Their battle to enter the postseason just got a little bit tougher after agreeing to part ways with a veteran receiver.

The Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. OBJ is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere after only logging nine receptions for 55 yards this season. Miami is granting his release. Per NFL rules, OBJ will remain on waivers until Monday.

Pelissero suggested a couple of new destinations for Beckham Jr. He noted that OBJ has played with both the Rams and Ravens in the past. Both of those teams are currently in playoff contention as well. This makes both teams prime targets for OBJ to join in the middle of the season.

It is important to note that OBJ can sign with whichever team he likes as long as he clears the waivers process. Otherwise, he'll have to play for whichever team claims him off waivers and assumes control of his current contract.

First, the Dolphins need to officially release Odell Beckham Jr. to get this process started.

Without OBJ, the Dolphins will have to lean more on Malik Washington and River Cracraft at wide receiver. The emergence of Jonnu Smith at tight end will also help insulate the loss of OBJ.

NFL insider speculates about Mike McDaniel's job security with Dolphins

It seems that head coach Mike McDaniel has a chance to be one victim of Miami's disappointing season.

At least according to Dan Graziano. The NFL insider for ESPN wrote in his Wednesday column that the Dolphins might consider moving on from McDaniel “if things end badly this season.”

Graziano calls it a long shot, but believes it could happen.

“Again, this is outside speculation from people I'm talking to around the league, rather than anything that definitely will or should happen,” Graziano wrote. “But some have their eye on Miami and wonder whether there's a change if things end badly this season, though Mike McDaniel did sign an extension in August. I think Tampa Bay was another such place a few weeks ago, but now that the Buccaneers are back in first place in the NFC South, moving on from Todd Bowles feels unlikely.”

The story of the season for Miami is the early-season concussion suffered by QB Tua Tagovailoa. This injury derailed the team's season, putting them hopelessly behind in the standings after losing games with a string of backup quarterbacks.

It will be interesting to watch what happens surrounding the Dolphins over the final four games of the regular season.

Next up for the Dolphins is a Week 15 matchup against the Texans.